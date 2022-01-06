Gov Ikpeazu promises to complete ongoing projects in Abia before 2023

Ikpeazu said this during the foundation laying ceremony of “Ovu Ndi Eze” (traditional rulers’ chambers) and unveiling of 2022 Igbo Market Days’ calendar in Mgboko, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony is organised by Obingwa Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The governor said that he would ensure that the people of Abia constantly enjoy the dividends of democracy, regardless of the fact that his tenure would end in 2023.

He noted that the remaining days of his tenure would witness serious infrastructural development.

The governor also said that he would not reduce the tempo with which he had been executing projects across the state.

Ikpeazu also disclosed that funds had recently been released for the completion of Ovom road, phase two of Agalaba ring road as well reconstruction of Azikiwe and Faulks roads, all in Obingwa council area.

“I inherited some uncompleted projects when I assumed office and they have been completed. I will complete the JAAC building and new Government House before I leave office,” he said.

The governor commended the traditional rulers for their sustained support toward government’s programmes and policies, even as he described the construction of “Ovu Ndi Eze” as a welcome development.

He said that the building would serve as a platform for evolving development ideas for the socio-economic growth of the state.

In his remarks, Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Council, Chief Michael Nwoko, described the ceremony as significant, adding that it would promote the culture and traditions of the people.

Nwoko thanked the state government for its developmental agenda, saying that it had transformed the state into an investors’ haven.

Earlier, Chairman of Obingwa traditional rulers’ council, Eze Okechukwu Anaba, said that the decision to build “Ovu Ndi Eze” was to provide a conducive environment for traditional rulers to discharge their duties.

Anaba said that before the advent of Western civilisation, people used Igbo market days which included: Nkwo, Eke, Afo and Orie to mark events as well as activities with precision.