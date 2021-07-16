Gov Ikpeazu launches Abia State social identity number scheme

In a world where artificial intelligence and technological advancement are redefining new opportunities in the human space, "Ikpeazu has through software technology giant- Appmart Integrated Limited, developed a robust data base program to help carry the people of Abia State along in development, trade and social investments," a statement reads.

The state government says the Social Identity Number system has become imperative in order "to improve governance, address unemployment issues in the state and create a strong data to help government in planning and security purposes."

The project which is anchored by the Abia State Planning Commission, will capture the biometric data of all Abia citizens as well as issue unique identification numbers called Abia State Social Identity Number(ABSSIN).

This Identity can be obtained from any government designated registration centers or through https://abssin.online from the comfort of homes or offices.

The database will assist the government in demographic distribution of infrastructure and resources and by extension, become a pass that will guide relationships between citizens and government, officials say.

When the scheme comes fully into effect, the activities of all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, will be digitalized, government says.

The governor commended Mrs. Chikezie Eberechi, Permanent Secretary at the Planning Commission for delivering a user friendly and free platform designed by Appmart Integrated Limited to help make Abia State social identity number a success.

The governor also made it clear that going forward, salaries wont be paid to civil servants who do not have an Abia State social identity number.