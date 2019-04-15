Ikpeazu, speaking at the inauguration on Monday in Umuahia, directed the committee to conduct adequate review of ongoing road projects and deliver a report of their findings within three weeks.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, charged members of the committee to live up to peoples’ expectations.

“Your work is to give attention to Aba Road in Umuahia, Ururuka, Etitiama-Nkporo, Port Harcourt, Obikabia, Aba-Owerri, Osusu and Eziukwu Roads.

“The committees are to also proffer suggestions that will facilitate the establishment of a shoe factory in Aba,” he said.

Responding, Chief Eziuche Ubani, the Chairman of the Committee, thanked the state government for giving them opportunity to serve people of the state.

“It is expected that findings of the committee will be a baseline for the incoming administration in taking very strategic decisions.

“We have resolved to meet on Wednesday to beat the deadlines and bring a report that has value to guide you in taking very critical decisions to take Abia to greater heights,” Ubani said.

He said that road construction remained the priority task of the state government to promote free flow of traffic around the state.

Ubani said: “Abia State Government is planning to establish a shoe factory and equipment for the factory was imported before the 2019 general elections.

“The state government wants to establish a pilot factory that will be a model for private investors to come and do their work.

The government wants to establish a shoe hub.

“Our job is to get up and start running and to see what we can do to fast track it by advising the state government on funding that should be provided for road project contractors.”.