Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Abia’s Governor Okezie Ikpeazu inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Advisory Council for the 2023 electioneering campaign in Umuahia on Friday.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
The governor urged the council to initiate strategies such as door-to-door campaigns, especially at the grassroots to facilitate the party’s victory.

He noted that amendments made to the Electoral Law would make the 2023 elections unique.

Ikpeazu also charged the council to identify faults and weaknesses of contending parties to ensure victory for the PDP at the elections.

He described PDP as a party with potentials to win at the elections and expressed confidence in the ability of members of the advisory council to lead it to victory.

The governor urged members to ensure genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved party members and expressed confidence that with their support the PDP would deliver all its candidates.

In his remarks at the inauguration, PDP’s governorship candidate in Abia, Prof. Uche Ikonne, thanked the governor and the party’s leadership for creating the right atmosphere for the party to emerge victorious.

Ikonne said he was prepared to serve the people of Abia and promised to live up to expectation if elected as governor.

In his submission, Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, thanked the leadership of the party for finding the council members worthy to serve.

Some of the council members are Chief Uzodinma Okpara, Mr Paul Ananaba, Sen. Theodore Orji, Sen. Wabara and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

