Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo on Thursday launched the construction of 16 urban roads in the state, totalling 81 kilometers and estimated to cost N23.4 billion.

Speaking at the event, Ihedioha said that his administration would not consider geographical divisions in addressing the developmental needs of the state.

He said that part of his administration’s cardinal agenda was to run a “one-stop state”, where democracy dividend would be evenly distributed across the 27 local government areas of Imo.

The roads included Nkume/Umuowa Road, Owerri Ebiri Road, Umuna/Orlu Road, Imo State University Teaching Hospital Umunna Road, Mgbidi-Oguta Road, Douglas-Emmanuel College-Naze Road and Naze-Poly-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road.

The governor also launched the reconstruction of Government Technical College (GTC) Road, Okporo Road and Orlu Road.

He also said that the state government would reconstruct the GTC, Owerri, Dan Anyiam Stadium and Grasshopper International Handball Stadium, Owerri.

He said: “Today we are commencing the construction of urban roads and comprehensive roads rehabilitation across the state to address the sorry state of our roads.

“We have tried to provide palliative measures on the roads, ranging from clearing of drains to address the perennial flooding to filling failed portions of roads.”

He said he had deliberately chosen state roads for immediate attention, adding that he had also commenced discussion with the Federal Government for the fixing of federal roads including Owerri-Orlu-Akokwa Roads.

“In order to ensure that a good job is done and to guarantee the durability of the project, painstaking processes were observed.

“The process of getting to this point was transparent and followed due process. All these were done to ensure not just quality assurance but value for money.

“It is significant again that we are launching this project in Orlu Zone, we are running a one-stop state for us all.

“Imo belongs to Imo people and geographical divisions have nothing to do with our unity as a people.” he said.

Ihedioha also gave assurance that the reconstruction of the GTC and stadium would meet international standard in order to boost technical education and sports development in the state.

He charged the contractors handling the projects to deliver to specifications in order to guarantee their durability.

He said that his administration was committed to providing standard and durable projects.