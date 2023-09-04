Breaking news:
News  >  Local

Gov. Idris mourns 3 killed by flood in Kebbi, donates ₦40m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor advised the affected families to accept the disaster as the will of God in good faith.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also donated ₦40 million to the victims of the disaster with an instruction that ₦500,000 should be given to each of the deceased’s families. NAN also reports that the flood had affected 315 houses in the area.

Condoling the family members at Dakingari, the governor advised members of the affected families as well as the Local Government Council to accept the disaster as the will of God in good faith.

The governor equally sympathised with those who sustained injuries as well as those whose houses were affected. Idris directed the council chairman to set up a committee to honestly distribute the money to the victims.

He assured that the state government, through the Ministry of Works, in collaboration with the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy would work toward finding a lasting solution to the menace.

The best way to tackle the lingering problem is to construct a channel at the flood prone areas that will facilitate free flow of water into rivers,” Idris added.

Responding, the Chairman, Suru Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal-Suru appreciated the governor for the visit as well as his timely intervention. He assured the governor that the money and all palliatives related to the flood would be judiciously distributed.

Malam Jafaru Aliero, the Lamido of Dakingari thanked the governor, lamenting that flood had continued to recur yearly in the area. Aliero assured that the community had made several efforts during the previous administration to find a lasting solution to the problem but to no avail.

He, however, expressed joy with the quick intervention of the governor and his determination to put an end to their lingering plight. Similarly, the governor had a stop over at Rijiya maikabbi village in Dandi Local Government Area to sympathise with other flood victims where he donated ₦10m to them.

Those in his entourage were: Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other key stakeholders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

