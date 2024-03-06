Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

Distributing the vehicles to the lawmakers in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, Gov. Nasir Idris reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing enabling environment for government officials to operate.

“We are making history again today, because we are handing over 24 vehicles to members of the state house of assembly to ease transportation challenges in their official engagements.

“This, will also enable them to be visiting their people to find out their predicaments and challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The gesture is in fulfilment of our campaign promise, in addition, we ‘ve distributed 30 operational vehicles to security agencies operating in the state and 28 to members of the State Executive Council, among others,” the governor said.

Idris advised the lawmakers to exhibit the fear God Almighty, “let me also enjoin you be just and fair to people of the state in your legislative businesses.

”We have more than five million people in this state, and God has given us the mantle of leadership to govern our people, not because we are better than them but for Him to try our capability and ability to see how we can treat the people.”