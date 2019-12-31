Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended the implementation of the order banning persons of opposite sexes from boarding the same tricycle in the state.

On December 25, the state government announced that the order would take effect from January 2020 as one more way of upholding the state's Islamic values.

Ganduje's spokesperson, Tanko-Yakasai told TheCable that the order has been suspended for further review of its practicability.

He said the law was initially introduced during the era of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau.

He added that the Ganduje administration only re-introduced the law to curb reports of female sexual harassment during commute in the state.

Tanko-Yakassai said: “Yes, it’s true. Well, they just want to review it. You know it was an old law that was enacted during the era of Ibrahim Shekarau. So, the Hisbau committee was just reintroducing it,” Tanko-Yakasai said.

“So, I think they want to just look at it again and make some adjustments because the realities back then and now are definitely not the same again. They want to look at the law again and see how practical and realistic it is now to see how they can adjust it.

Kano Governor Ganduje would review law on men and women boarding the same tricycle [thenationonlineng]

“There are a lot of reports of females being abused especially in the evenings in Keke NAPEPs (tricycle), so this would see how the security can be improved.

“I think there was a misconception in the new law passed. It is not like they are completely banning men and women from entering same tricycle. What they said is that if the keke picks a lady first, every other passenger have to be female and if it starts with a guy, the rest have to be guys. So, they just want to look at it again and see how practical and realistic it will be.”

Nigeria is almost equally split between a Muslim dominated north and a predominantly Christian south. Kano, one of Nigeria's most populous states, is in the northwest of the country. Most of this population adheres to strict Islam doctrine.