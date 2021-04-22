Gov Ganduje sponsors surgery of 7 patients with intersex problem

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had earlier sponsored the surgery of one person, which was also done successfully.

Intersex is a group of conditions where there is a discrepancy between the external and internal genitals of a person.

Ganduje said that the state government would continue to fish out patients and assist them to overcome their conditions.

According to him, the state government would institutionalise such gesture while embarking on a plan to establish a similar centre of excellence in the state.

“We will make sure we establish such centre in Kano in addition to the ongoing construction of a cancer treatment centre, so as to discourage medical tourism to other countries”

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa said the patients possessed both female and male characteristics.

According to him, such children face discrimination because their bodies do not conform to other people’s expectations about sex and gender.

“Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje ordered for the sponsorship of the treatment of a female patient which made an appeal through the radio, and the treatment was successful.

“After the success of the treatment, the governor further ordered for the treatment of additional six patients with such a problem, all at the same centre in Sokoto.

“Therefore, I have to commend the university and the centre for collaborating with the Kano government to carry out the surgery.

“We will continue to collaborate, especially in the area of training our health workers, and also treatment of patients with intersex problem,” the commissioner said.

He pleaded with the governor to approve the establishment of such centre in Kano state.