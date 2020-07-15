The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, announced this on Wednesday in a statement in Kano.

According to the statement, Mahmud Dansantsi has been moved from Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Housing and Transport, while Alhaji Musa Lawan moved from Ministry of Housing and Transport to Ministry of Justice.

Also Alhaji Alhahu Ibrahim Mukhtar moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Commerce, and Alhaji Idris Unguwar-Rimi, the newly appointed Commissioner is posted to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The newly appointed commissioner, Unguwar-Rimi took oath of office during the weekly council meeting.

According to the statement, the governor directs them and all other commissioners to continue observing COVID-19 protocols as enunciated by health professionals.

“You should make sure that the protocols of hand washing with soap and running water, use of sanitiser, use of face masks and social distancing are obeyed in your offices and homes,” the statement said.