Gov Ganduje: EFCC says it can't investigate Kano governor

The EFCC says it cannot investigate Kano Governor Ganduje because of the immunity clause in the nation's constitution.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Ganduje: EFCC says it can't investigate Kano governor play Kano Governor Ganduje has come for ridicule over a series of alleged bribery videos (Leadership)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it can’t move against Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, because he is protected by the immunity clause in the nation’s constitution.

Under Nigerian laws, State Governors, the President and his Deputy are shielded from prosecution while in office.

Ganduje has starred in a series of videos first published by Daily Nigerian boss, Jafaar Jafaar, in October.

In the videos, the governor is seen allegedly receiving wads of dollar notes as kickbacks from contractors, before stuffing them into his Babaringa (a traditional outfit worn by men of northern extraction).

The Daily Nigerian says the first stash of $230,000 received by Ganduje was part of a series of cash advancement to the governor in a total bribery deal of $5million.

The governor has slammed the videos as “cloned” and “doctored”. Ganduje has also dragged Jafaar to court for defamation.

Here's what EFCC said about Ganduje bribery allegation

During a Twitter interactive session organised by Tap Nitiative for Citizens Development, a public accountability think-tank, the EFCC posted the following on its official account:

 

“The governor is still serving and constitutionally is covered by immunity. Being that as it may, the matter is in the instance sub judice”.

'Sub judice' here means that the EFCC would not publicly comment on the Ganduje bribery allegation because the case is currently in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court play EFCC Chairman Magu once deflected questions on Ganduje (Premium Times Nigeria)

 

“Investigation of anyone for an alleged fraud remains a covert process,” the EFCC added.

A court has stopped the  Kano State House of Assembly from proceeding with its probe of the videos.

Dismissing the Ganduje question

On Monday, November 12, 2018, acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, dismissed a question on Ganduje as posed by a journalist during a press briefing.

Next question please”, Magu bellowed into the room.

President Muhammadu Buhari who won the 2015 election partly on the back of a promise to crack down on endemic graft in Africa’s most populous nation, has also not publicly commented on the Ganduje videos.

Ganduje is a member of Buhari's political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

