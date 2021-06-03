RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ganduje cries out, says bandits are hiding in Kano forests

Authors:

bayo wahab

Ganduje expressed fears that the bandits may be planning to carry out attacks in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Nigerian Army to take action against bandits who have converted some forests in the state to their hideouts.

Recommended articles

The governor sought military intervention when he met with Farouk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army Staff, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Ganduje said bandits had started converging in Falgore forest, saying they may be planning to attack the state.

While condoling the military over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, Ganduje expressed his commitment towards supporting security agencies to sustain the peace in Kano.

He said, “My visit here today is to condole with the Nigerian Army over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other officers.

“It was painful, it was untimely and sorrowful but we are consoled that they died in active service to the nation.

“I am also here to seek the help of the Nigerian Army to sustain the peace in Kano State; bandits have converted some forests in the state to hideouts.

“We are building houses, schools and hospitals for the herdsmen in some of the forests but we want the Army to commence activities at the Falgore forest.”

The governor also urged Yahaya, the new army chief to speed up the completion of the army training facility at Falgore forest, saying it will boost the military presence in the area.

Reacting, Yahaya said he will visit Falgore to see how work could resume on the army training facility in the forest.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu commends UNILAG for dismissing 2 lecturers over sex-for-mark scandal

NIWA partners police on cargo movement from Lagos to Onitsha

CJN wants review of 1999 constitution to allow NJC fix salary of Judges

Gov Ganduje cries out, says bandits are hiding in Kano forests

NYSC DG says Corps members can be mobilised for war

Osinbajo's aide Akande says Vice President never made disparaging remarks about IPOB, herders

APC says plots to bring down Buhari's govt will fail

Gov Uzodinma blasts Fani-Kayode over Gulak's murder

Pantami says Nigeria has capacity to produce SIM cards and smartphones for Africa