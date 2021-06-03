Gov Ganduje cries out, says bandits are hiding in Kano forests

The governor sought military intervention when he met with Farouk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army Staff, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Ganduje said bandits had started converging in Falgore forest, saying they may be planning to attack the state.

While condoling the military over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, Ganduje expressed his commitment towards supporting security agencies to sustain the peace in Kano.

He said, “My visit here today is to condole with the Nigerian Army over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other officers.

“It was painful, it was untimely and sorrowful but we are consoled that they died in active service to the nation.

“I am also here to seek the help of the Nigerian Army to sustain the peace in Kano State; bandits have converted some forests in the state to hideouts.

“We are building houses, schools and hospitals for the herdsmen in some of the forests but we want the Army to commence activities at the Falgore forest.”

The governor also urged Yahaya, the new army chief to speed up the completion of the army training facility at Falgore forest, saying it will boost the military presence in the area.