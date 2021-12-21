RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ganduje condoles with Kwankwaso over brother’s death

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has condoled with his former principal, Sen. Rabi’u Musa-Kwankwaso, over the death of the latter’s younger brother, Inuwa Musa-Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje are not the best of friends at the moment
The condolence message is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Tuesday in Kano.

Ganduje described the death of the agriculture engineer as a loss to his immediate family, to the state and to the nation.

“He distinguished himself as a dedicated civil servant before his retirement, particularly when he served at the Afforestation Programme, where he spent many years,’’ Garba quoted Ganduje as saying.

Ganduje prayed Allah to grant Inuwa paradise and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Gov. Ganduje was deputy to Sen. Musa-Kwankwaso when the latter was governor of Kano State.

