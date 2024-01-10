ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fubara pledges to complete abandoned section of Etche-Igbodo road

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN recalled that Wike completed a section of the road, leaving the Umuohie-Igbodo axis.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara spoke against the backdrop of complaints by the residents and stakeholders in Umuohie-Igbodo Communities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recall that the last administration of Nyesom Wike completed a section of the road, leaving the Umuohie-Igbodo axis.

The governor inspected the entire stretch of the bad section from Etche to Okpala Community of Imo to ascertain its level of dilapidation and extent of work required.

He said that the immediate past administration did a great job, when it reconstructed the Etche-Igbodo Road but that the uncompleted section had become a problem for the residents and commuters.

Fubara wondered how the residents and commuters coped with the condition of the road during the rainy season, considering its present deplorable state.

“As a government, we will see what we can do immediately to complete the poor section, ameliorate the sufferings of the people and ease traffic on this route,” Fubara said.

