Gov Fintiri swears in Adamawa’s first female chief judge

Ima Elijah

Against the 2023 general elections, Fintiri called on the judiciary to be neutral...

Woman of the hour: He inaugurated Justice Hafsat Abdurrahman on Monday, September 05, 2022 in the Banquet Hall of Government House, Yola, to take over from Justice Nathan Musa who retired from service in a formal valedictory court session on Friday, September 2.

The new Acting Chief Judge is to effectively take over from Justice Nathan Musa on Tuesday, September 6, when Nathan Musa will attain the mandatory years of service.

Fintiri to new chief judge: Speaking at the event, Fintiri congratulated Justice Hafsat Abdurrahman for being the first female in the state to take the exalted position.

Fintiri described the Chief Judge as an embodiment of hard work and perseverance and urged her to discharge her duties with honesty and dedication.

Focus on 2023: Against the 2023 general elections, Fintiri called on the judiciary to be neutral in resolving election conflicts to win the trust of the people.

Chief judge speaks: The new Acting Chief Judge thanked Governor Fintiri for the opportunity to serve, adding that she regards it as a public trust to offer selfless service.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered to the new acting chief judge by her predecessor, Justice Nathan Musa.

Ima Elijah
