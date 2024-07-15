RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fintiri congratulated the elected council chairmen, describing their victories as well deserved.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election, which was conducted on Saturday, saw the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) win all the seats in the state.

Also, PDP won 255 out of 256 councillorship seats in Adamawa while NNPP won one in Demsa Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Fintiri congratulated the elected council chairmen, describing their victories as well deserved.

“To whom much is given much is expected, therefore, work for the people and be open to them as the era of absenteeism is gone. Always endeavour to be there for your people.

“This is not part part-time job, as the leader of a tier of government close to the people, they must have access to you as much as possible at all times,’’ he said.

According to him, people will ask questions and demand answers, expect performance and insist every fund given for development is effectively utilized.

Fintiri also warned them against corruption and impunity, saying anyone fund wanting would face the law.

In his remarks, Tahir Shehu, State PDP Chairman congratulated the chairmen and thanked the electorates for the confidence they have on the party.

He also thanked security agencies and the media for making it possible for a hitch free election.

Bathiar Wisly, Speaker Adamawa Assembly called on the chairmen and their councilors to work together with the governor for more development in the state.

According to him, their victories have paved the way for more development at the grassroots.

Suleiman Gankuba, Chairman Toungo Local Government, who spoke on behalf of other chairmen thanked and appreciated the electorates for the confidence response in them.

He assured the people of the state that they would work hard for more dividends of democracy for their people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

Crocodiles take over the streets after heavy rains — no one is allowed to harm them

Crocodiles take over the streets after heavy rains — no one is allowed to harm them

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

14th African Achievers Awards honours excellence, leadership across Africa

14th African Achievers Awards honours excellence, leadership across Africa

Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Your allocations are intact - Gov Oborevwori assures elected LG bosses in Delta

Your allocations are intact - Gov Oborevwori assures elected LG bosses in Delta

Auditor-General chases driver who escaped with 3 million condoms valued at GH¢1.34m

Auditor-General chases driver who escaped with 3 million condoms valued at GH¢1.34m

Governor Obaseki fires health commissioner Alli, appoints new Special Adviser

Governor Obaseki fires health commissioner Alli, appoints new Special Adviser

52 dead, 264 injured in Ogun road accidents between May and June

52 dead, 264 injured in Ogun road accidents between May and June

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

Kaduna Police recover stolen car, take it to station for safekeeping

Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months