Gov Fintiri swears-in 21 elected council chairmen in Adamawa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election, which was conducted on Saturday, saw the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) win all the seats in the state.

Also, PDP won 255 out of 256 councillorship seats in Adamawa while NNPP won one in Demsa Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Fintiri congratulated the elected council chairmen, describing their victories as well deserved.

“To whom much is given much is expected, therefore, work for the people and be open to them as the era of absenteeism is gone. Always endeavour to be there for your people.

“This is not part part-time job, as the leader of a tier of government close to the people, they must have access to you as much as possible at all times,’’ he said.

According to him, people will ask questions and demand answers, expect performance and insist every fund given for development is effectively utilized.

Fintiri also warned them against corruption and impunity, saying anyone fund wanting would face the law.

In his remarks, Tahir Shehu, State PDP Chairman congratulated the chairmen and thanked the electorates for the confidence they have on the party.

He also thanked security agencies and the media for making it possible for a hitch free election.

Bathiar Wisly, Speaker Adamawa Assembly called on the chairmen and their councilors to work together with the governor for more development in the state.

According to him, their victories have paved the way for more development at the grassroots.

Suleiman Gankuba, Chairman Toungo Local Government, who spoke on behalf of other chairmen thanked and appreciated the electorates for the confidence response in them.