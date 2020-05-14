Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has suspended the restriction imposed on worship centres and social gathering in Adamawa due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the lockdown restrictions in the state were suspended after five coronavirus patients recovered from coronavirus in the state.

Fintiri announced this in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to the Governor on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

In the statement, the state government said churches, mosques and the International Cattle Markets under lockdown can now reopen.

The government also advised residents ‘to ensure social distancing with no more than 50 people at a time.’

The statement reads in part, “Churches, Mosques and the International Cattle Markets under lockdown can now reopen, but must ensure social distancing with no more than 50 people at a time. Other measures include the provision of hand sanitizers or washing of hands and temperature checks at the point of entry.”

Justifying the suspension of lockdown in Adamawa, Governor Fintiri said, the rate of coronavirus spread in the state is low enough to ease the restrictions.