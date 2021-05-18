RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Fintiri declares 3-day mourning in honour of Mbula Traditional Ruler

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has declared a three- day mourning period in honour of Mbula Traditional Ruler, Joel Joram-Fwa, who died on Sunday.

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead. [Facebook/@YalsomBakuli] Pulse Nigeria

This is contained in a statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor on Tuesday in Yola.

The governor directed that flags be flown at half mast as a mark of respect for the late first class traditional ruler effective from May 18.

He described the late Mbula traditional ruler as a reservoir of knowledge who dedicated his life to the service of humanity and God.

The governor said his wise counsel will be missed in a nation ravaged by crisis and multifaceted challenges threatening to tear her apart.

ALSO READ: Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead

He urged the good people of Mbula kingdom, the Royal family and the entire Adamawa State to take solace in God and bear the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joram-Fwa, died on Sunday, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, at the age of 82, after a brief illness.

Joram-Fwa is survived by a wife and 10 Children

Before his death, he was a member of the Adamawa council of traditional rulers.

