Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, on Wednesday, condemned the killing of Alh. Abdu Balli, the Chairman of Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani socio-cultural group in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Balli was killed on Tuesday night by unknown gunmen at his residence in Yola.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, also condemned the killing of Ishaya Dauda, the Muchalla Ward Chairman of PDP, in Mubi North Local Government area.

The governor, who expressed sadness over the incidents, directed the police to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

Fintiri condoled with the families of the deceased and wish those injured during the attacks by the gunmen quick recovery.

The Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the incidents, said that the Fulani leader was killed along with one of his visitors.

Yahaya, who said that investigations had commenced on the incidents, urged members of the public to support the police with relevant information so as to track the killers.