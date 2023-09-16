ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Secretary to the State Government said that through the ADAS the state government has generated over N1 billion from the Agribusiness collections.

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme.
Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Recommended articles

A statement by Muhammad Tukur, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, said that the beneficiaries of the scheme would include producers, aggregators and marketers.

Fintiri, while speaking in the Government House Yola, said the scheme is one of the main components of the Adamawa Agribusiness Support (ADAS) Programme.

He explained that the scheme would help the beneficiaries to access loans from financial institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fintiri appealed to people to continue to exercise patience over the hike in the price of food items, adding that his administration would continue to provide palliatives to the people to cushion the effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, Awwal Tukur, said that through the ADAS the state government has generated over N1 billion from the Agribusiness collections.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of loan letters to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police