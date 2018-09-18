news

Governor Ayo Fayose has condemned the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to place him on their watch list.

Fayose said EFCC’s request to the NCS is embarrassing and disappointing.

According to him it shows that the anti-graft agency hates and is not impartial.

According to Punch, he said “This raises a serious question about the impartiality, independence or neutrality of the commission in the matter."

He also said he feels “harassed, intimidated and embarrassed by the imputation of crime and the innuendos of criminality underlining your correspondence which has been maliciously circulated widely.”

According to Premium Times, the EFCC asked the Customs Service to be at alert, adding that the Ekiti state Governor might want to abscond from the country through the borders.

I will not answer you before October

Governor Fayose also told the anti-graft agency that he will not honour EFCC's request to appear on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Fayose had earlier written a letter to the anti-graft agency saying that he'll turn himself in immediately his second term expires on October 16, 2018.

In its response, the anti-graft asked the Ekiti state Governor to make himself available on September 20, 2018.

Fayose, in a letter which he circulated to newsmen, said “I acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 13th September 2018 requesting me to appear on the 20th September.

“As a responsible citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who currently enjoys immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution, it would amount to a breach of the Constitution which I swore to uphold if I appeared in your office on any date earlier than 16th October 2018.

“If done otherwise, it will set a wrong precedent for the constitutional institution that I represent.

“While drafting my response to yours of 14th September 2018, my attention was drawn to your widely publicised letter of 12th September 2018 to the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, and similar agencies, directing them to watch and arrest me on an imagination that I might leave Nigeria to escape investigation.

“This development, to say the least, is disappointing and betrays your commission’s unprovoked personal hatred and malice against my person.”