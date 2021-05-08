Gov Fayemi mourns ex-Minister Aisha Al-Hassan

He said Al-Hassan worked her way to the top of her professional calling through diligence and positive attitude.

The governor said that Al-Hassan’s commitment to serving humanity was responsible for her huge influence among Taraba people, who nicknamed her Mama Taraba, and gave her the opportunity of representing them at the Senate.

He added that although the deceased trained as a lawyer, she was best known as a politician whose reputation spread beyond the length and breadth of her home state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor recalled his working relationship with the former minister when they both served as members of the Federal Executive Council.

He described the late Al-Hassan as a pacesetter and good ambassador of the womenfolk.

According to the governor, the late Al-Hassan served as the first female Taraba State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and the first woman to be appointed Secretary, FCT Judicial Council.

He described the deceased as a colourful politician who harboured no bitterness, saying that her exit was not only painful, but would create a void in the national polity.

While praying God to give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss, Fayemi urged the family to be consoled by the fact she lived an impactful life.