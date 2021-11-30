RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Fayemi approves N115m car loan for Ekiti civil servants

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the disbursement of N115 million as car loan to 166 workers in the state’s service.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]

Mr Akin Oyebode, the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

Recommended articles

According to him, the sums ranging from N80,000 to N1.5 million will be disbursed to the beneficiaries of the loan scheme depending on their grade level.

Oyebode disclosed that benefiting officers on grade level two to six would get N80,000, while those on grade level seven to 10 would collect N250,000.

He said beneficiaries on grade level 12 to 14 would take N500,000, those on grade level 15 to 17 would get N750,000 and recipients on consolidated to get N1.5 million.

The commissioner expressed the commitment of the Fayemi’s administration to the welfare of workers in the state.

He described the governor’s approval

for the disbursement of the loan to workers as a fulfilment of his promise to improve the wellbeing of workers in the state.

Oyebode promised that the state government would continue to fund loan schemes for its employees in spite of paucity of funds.

“The general economic downturn and dwindling allocation from the federation account as well as the effect of the recent global pandemic would not be a stumbling block in this regard,” he said.

Oyebode urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the money and cautioned them against spending the loan on things that would not add value to their lives.

The commissioner also charged the benefiting workers to reciprocate government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties and support the administration’s efforts toward developing the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun, Nasarawa top states with highest COVID-19 vaccination

Ogun, Nasarawa top states with highest COVID-19 vaccination

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC

NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases of Omicron variant

NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases of Omicron variant

Gov Fayemi approves N115m car loan for Ekiti civil servants

Gov Fayemi approves N115m car loan for Ekiti civil servants

Encroachers beg for mercy as FG demolishes illegal structures in FESTAC

Encroachers beg for mercy as FG demolishes illegal structures in FESTAC

Police rescue soldier, 15 travellers abducted by terrorists

Police rescue soldier, 15 travellers abducted by terrorists

2000 Nigerians apply for 2022-2023 Commonwealth scholarships

2000 Nigerians apply for 2022-2023 Commonwealth scholarships

Osinbajo hails Delta govt for naming new secretariat after Asagba of Asaba

Osinbajo hails Delta govt for naming new secretariat after Asagba of Asaba

Sukuk supporting 44 road projects in Nigeria — Fashola

Sukuk supporting 44 road projects in Nigeria — Fashola

Trending

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)