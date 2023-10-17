Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved additional ₦1.6 billion to clear some arrears owed retired teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, said this in a release, made available to newsmen in Uyo, on Tuesday.

“In line with his promise to continue to pay the arrears to retired workers, Gov. Eno has approved the prompt release of an additional ₦1.6 billion,” Udoh said.

He said that the governor had previously released the sum of ₦3 billion for the same purpose, bringing the total amount so far released for this purpose to ₦4.6 billion.

Udoh said the amount was designed to continue to pay the arrears of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the state.