Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The amount is aimed at paying the arrears of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the state.

Gov Eno Umo [Vanguard]
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, said this in a release, made available to newsmen in Uyo, on Tuesday.

“In line with his promise to continue to pay the arrears to retired workers, Gov. Eno has approved the prompt release of an additional 1.6 billion,” Udoh said.

He said that the governor had previously released the sum of ₦3 billion for the same purpose, bringing the total amount so far released for this purpose to ₦4.6 billion.

He said the governor had promised organised labour in the state during their one-day national protest march, to regularly set aside funds for the payment of gratuities.

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

