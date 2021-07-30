Gov Emmanuel describes death of 5 corps members as sad, painful

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five corps members, who were graduates of the University of Uyo, lost their lives on July 28 in a motor accident on the Abaji-Kwali Expressway while traveling to the NYSC orientation camp in Katsina.

Gov. Emmanuel said that the government and people of Akwa Ibom received the news of the deaths with a heavy heart and prayed God to give the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said that officials of the State Government would soon pay condolence visits to each of the bereaved families.

“We received the news of the deaths of our corps members with shock and sadness. We pray God to grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss,” Emmanuel said.

The governor thanked the leadership of the NYSC led by the Director-General for the prompt visit.

Earlier, the D-G had said that he was in the state to commiserate with the state government and people of the state over the loss of the five prospective corps members, four of which were from the state.

Ibrahim listed those who lost their lives to include; Asuquo Miracle Effiong, Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, Ezuruike Coleman Chikwodo, Upere Innocent Peter and Akpan Victor Joseph.