“The next three and half years will be full of sleepless nights, work over the weekends and very little time for friends and family.

“But it is the sacrifice we all have to make to make our country and state better, and the best service to God is through service to humanity,” the governor said at the swearing in of Balarabe Abba​ as Secretary to the State Government.

Others sworn in were Jimi Lawal as Senior Counsellor and some Senior Special Assistants.

He urged friends and families of the appointees not to make unnecessary demands on them, saying they do not have money to give.

The governor warned that very stringent anti corruption measures have been put in place to shield government finances, “so there is no free money from you for them.”

El-Rufai reiterated the administration’s commitment in putting the state on the rights path.

“Each of the people we have sworn in was appointed because of singular commitment to working for the state government, most of them have been working with the state in the last four years.

“We all want to make Kaduna state better and a place that every Nigerian will consider home and a state where every Nigerian will feel safe to come and contribute his quota to making Nigeria even better.”