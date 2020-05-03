Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said he infected four other people in his state with coronavirus.

The governor, who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, March 28, 2020, was the index case of the pandemic in the state.

El-Rufai, while speaking as the guest speaker at 24th edition of The Platform, an annual event of the Covenant Christian Centre, which held online on Saturday, May 2, 2020, said, he got infected in Abuja adding that the four persons that contracted the virus from him have all recovered.

He said Kaduna state now has three testing centres where about 400 people have been tested.

He said, “Each and every case of COVID-19 we’ve had in the state was imported. I was the index case, fortunately, I would say, because it served to scare everyone in the state to come to the reality that COVID-19 is real; it’s not a joke.

“I got it in Abuja and I infected four other people. Happily, all of us are okay now. We are all back to our normal lives. We didn’t want to expose any of our frontline workers to any risk, so we have a lot of PPEs for all our health workers.”

El-Rufai also disclosed that the state government has prepared an insurance scheme for health workers in Kaduna.

“We also insured their (health workers) lives to the tune of N5m. Anyone that dies in this process, his family will get N5m and we have additional disability insurance for those that get sick and cannot walk but are not dead.

“We are also giving a special allowance to all health workers, as well as extraordinary allowances for those on the frontlines. This is the broad strategy that we’ve adopted in Kaduna State and we are implementing it with all energy and focus.”

Governor El-Rufai recovered from coronavirus 25 days after he tested positive to the infection.