The appointments were contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan the state’s Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on Monday in Kaduna.

According to Aruwan, the aim is to further strengthen the government’s capacity and effectiveness.

He named some of those appointed to include Mr Bulus Audu,​​ Senior Special Assistant (SSA)-KADGIS and Mr Musa Usman, SSA Priority Projects.

“Mr Muhammad Mubarak ​will serve as SSA Programme Implementation while Mr Mohammed Shehu​ is appointed as Special Assistant (SA), Political Matters.

Others are Mr Darius Korau​​​, SA Political Matters and Ms Nay’marie Musa, SA Political Matters.

“Ms Aisha Dodo​​ is appointed SA Economic Matters while Mr Umar Yahaya will serve ​as SA Programme Implementation,” he said.