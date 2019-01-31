He restated this while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Zaria and Sabongari Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party faithful had converged at Polo field in Sabongari as well as the Eid Praying Ground Kofar Doka, Zaria for the rallies.

El-Rufai noted that no government had ever allocated five commissioner slots to women in Kaduna State, except the present administration.

He said his government was able to achieve this because it believes in the ability of women to deliver.

NAN also reports that the governor chose a woman,Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate for the governorship seat.

El-Rufai encouraged the people of both Zaria and Sabongari to come out en mass to vote for the APC from top to bottom to gain more dividends of democracy.

We are here for three reasons: Firstly, to thank you for electing APC during the Local Government elections; secondly, to present the partys flag-bearers; and thirdly, to solicit for votes, he said.

The governor said his style of governance was not to oppress the people, but give equal opportunity to all.

Our government is being run in such a way that everybody will enjoy, instead of few individuals and their families, he claimed.

NAN also reports that Gov. El-Rufai had earlier visited the Emir of Zazzu, Dr Shehu Idris, to seek royal blessings and fatherly advice.

Responding, the Emir appreciated the governor for the visit and assured that his palace remained open to every citizen of Zazzau, assuring that they would continue to pray for hitch-free and successful elections.

In her speech, the running mate to the governor expressed happiness for the warmth reception in Zaria and Sabongari.

Mrs Balarabe also advised the party loyalists to sustain the support and actualise it on election day by massively voting APC from top to bottom.

She pleaded with women to suspend the use of henna, locally known as lalle, to avoid problems in capturing their thumb prints by card readers during election.

I want to call on you, especially my women folk, to suspend the use of lalle, because it will be very difficult for the card readers to capture your thump and finger print, however, you can continue with it after the general elections, she said.

Earlier, the Director-General, Buhari/El-Rufai Campaign Organisation, Mr Ben Kure urged the people of the two councils not to be left out in supporting the APC.