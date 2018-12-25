Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Tuesday felicitated with Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, urging them to pray for peace.

Governor El-rufai stated this in his 2018 Christmas Message to residents of the state.

“It is with great delight that I salute our Christian community on the occasion of Christmas,’’ he said.

He said for 2000 years, Christmas has symbolised hope and goodwill, noting that: “It marked the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, whose message of faith, tolerance and compassion echoes through the ages.’’

The governor added that: “Jesus Christ has been described as the prince of peace. Let us all use this holy moment to pray for peace in our land, and to commit to do our utmost for peace in our communities.

“With faith in God, let us work together to create a state of harmony where everybody can thrive, without fear or rancour. Let us pray for our country, and let us all work for its progress and security.”

He further wished the Christian community happy celebrations.