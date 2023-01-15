El-Rufai empowers Kaduna women with N600m in 7 years

She said the Nasir El-Rufai administration had appointed more women into political posts and empowered them like no other administration in the state.

She urged women to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the coming election, to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Balarabe, who is also the running mate of Sen. Uba Sani, the APC gubernatorial candidate, canvassed votes for the party’s candidates, describing it as the ticket of continuity and progress.

She advised women in the state to bury their hatches, unite and vote for the APC for the interest and welfare of their families as well as the progress of the state.

The deputy governor promised to produce copies of the APC manifesto, a list of all the projects and programmes executed by the present administration.

This, she said, would help women to mobilise support for the party.

Earlier, the Director, Women Mobilisation Directorate of the party, Hajiya Umma Ahmad noted that there are more women registered voters than men in the state, and urged them to use their numerical strength to vote APC to victory.

According to her, the aim of the meeting is for women to speak their minds and give suggestions as to how the APC will sweep polls in the forthcoming election.

The director added that the forum also aimed at promoting unity among womenfolk in the state.

Also speaking, Director-General, APC Campaign Council, Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello described the meeting as “timely,” as the party embarked on a statewide campaign across the 34 state constituencies.

“APC is a united party in Kaduna State as there are no factions even after the primaries,” he said, and urged the electorate to vote for the party.

On her part, Hafsat Baba, the state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, said the El-Rufai administration has not left anyone behind in its development agenda.