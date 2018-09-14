Pulse.ng logo
Gov. El-Rufai appoints former AIG, Abbass as Security Adviser

The Kaduna State Government has appointed former Assistant Inspector General of Police ( AIG) Mohammed Abbass, as Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, announced the appointment in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna

According to Aruwan, Abbass would specifically oversee the affairs of the Operation Yaki, a state funded security outfit.

He said the retired Police Chief graduated in 1980 with combined honours in History and Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He added that Abbass served in the Nigeria Police Force and retired as AIG in charge of Zone 9 in 2012.

The Special Assistant said Abbass was also Force Provost Marshall after serving as Commissioner of Police in Yobe, Anambra, Sokoto and   Katsina States.

He disclosed further that Abbass was also Commissioner of Police for the Border Patrol and the X-Squad, Force CID.

He was Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Malali and Rigachikun  divisions of the Kaduna State Police Command, and of the Dutse division in Jigawa Command.

”A fellow of the War College, AIG Abbass also attended the National Development Course of the Taiwan Military Academy, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abbass has replaced Col. Yakubu Yusuf (Rtd), who recently resigned his appointment.

