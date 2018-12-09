Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov El-Rufa’i mourns late Sen. Aruwa

Gov El-Rufa’i mourns late Sen. Aruwa

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by Mr Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nasiru El-rufai play Gov El-Rufa’i mourns late Sen. Aruwa (sahara reporters)

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has described late Sen. Mukhtar Aruwa as a philanthropist who contributed immensely to the development of sports, agriculture and politics during his life time.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by Mr Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aruwa died at about 4:00 am on Sunday in Kaduna.

I received the news of Senator Mukhtar Ahmad Aruwa’s death with sadness. Our thoughts are with his family and we pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi.

“He was a senator and a philanthropist par excellence who assisted our people in different sectors.”

The governor added that the deceased had made significant contribution to football when he  established the Ranchers Bees Football Club that produced many stars “like Daniel Amokachi, Tajudeen Oyekanmi, Abubakar Balarabe and some of the Babayaro brothers,

“He was also into farming where he employed many people and helped to develop several communities in our state.

“He was a member of Kaduna State Elders Committee and participated in several peace initiatives including the Kaduna State Peace and Reconciliation Committee of 2011.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in speeding accidentbullet
3 Unknown gunmen allegedly attack Fr. Ejike Mbaka in Enugubullet

Related Articles

2019: APC committed to peaceful elections in Kaduna State, El-Rufai says
Our task in 2019 is to work for the interest of our people - El-rufai
APC inaugurates peace and reconciliation committees
Shehu Sani says APC will crumble after Buhari
Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains
Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central
Shehu Sani Controversy as APC says Senator remains Kaduna Central candidate
Oshiomhole APC Chairman to inaugurate 21-member Presidential National Convention Committee

Local

Sen. Aruwa buried in Kaduna
Buhari: I believe in peace, tolerance, and reconciliation
President Buhari’s remarks at launch of AYCAC 2018 in Abuja
Buhari's Visit: FAAN restricts vehicular movement around Lagos airport
FAAN withdraws services from Warri, Gombe, MMA2, Arik suspends flights
Indonesia demands more for crude oil from Nigeria to meet local needs
NNPC says it has 2.6bn litres of petrol in stock
X
Advertisement