Gov El-Rufa’i mourns late Sen. Aruwa

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has described late Sen. Mukhtar Aruwa as a philanthropist who contributed immensely to the development of sports, agriculture and politics during his life time.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna by Mr Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aruwa died at about 4:00 am on Sunday in Kaduna.

“I received the news of Senator Mukhtar Ahmad Aruwa’s death with sadness. Our thoughts are with his family and we pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi.

“He was a senator and a philanthropist par excellence who assisted our people in different sectors.”

The governor added that the deceased had made significant contribution to football when he established the Ranchers Bees Football Club that produced many stars “like Daniel Amokachi, Tajudeen Oyekanmi, Abubakar Balarabe and some of the Babayaro brothers,

“He was also into farming where he employed many people and helped to develop several communities in our state.

“He was a member of Kaduna State Elders Committee and participated in several peace initiatives including the Kaduna State Peace and Reconciliation Committee of 2011.”