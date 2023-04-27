The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov. Diri swears-in new JSC members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The swearing-in was held on Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]
They are Mr Fedude Zimughan, Mrs Ine Serena Dokubo-Spiff and Mr Makbere Osom.

The governor described their appointments as an important constitutional duty that would lead to the appointment of a substantive chief judge for the state.

Diri said that their appointment was based on merit and in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

He said the new appointees were people of proven integrity and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate.

Diri urged them to help the judiciary work closely with other arms of government, saying all arms of government needed the others to succeed.

His words: “We have just performed a constitutional duty that is very important to us which will lead to the appointment of a substantive chief judge. Let me on behalf of the government congratulate those sworn-in today.

“You have a difficult task before you to fast track the process that will produce a substantive chief judge.

“I have no doubt that you are men of character and integrity. The absence of the JSC has affected the performance of other arms of government.

“All of you are well known to me. You will need to put in your best to support the judiciary and other arms of government. The three arms of government are autonomous and inter-dependent.

“For us in the executive arm of government, we will continue to assure you of our readiness to obey the rule of law as it is supreme.

“I urge you to perform your duties with the highest level of professionalism, transparency and objectivity.

“Always remember that justice should be done to all manner of people.“

News Agency Of Nigeria



