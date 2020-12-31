Diri had on Nov. 26 presented an estimate of N290.29 billion tagged “Budget of Growth” to the state House of Assembly.

A statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as saying that the increase will address areas of deficit identified in the bill and assist in infrastructure development in Bayelsa.

“We had a challenging year 2020. All we anticipated did not go as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country.

“The three senatorial roads will receive expedited attention. The Gloryland Drive, AIT/Igbogene ring road project and the internal roads in Yenagoa that are in a state of disrepair, will receive immediate attention as we go into year 2021,” he said.

The governor urged the people, particularly the youths and business owners to take advantage of areas of the budget that would aid creation of jobs and wealth.

“This administration is tagged `Government of Prosperity’. What we mean by prosperity is that our government needs to provide an enabling environment for our youths and women to be engaged to earn a living.

“This is why we started the DiriBoost empowerment scheme, agricultural financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as encourage small and medium scale enterprises.

‘’These are some of the ways our state can grow,” he said.

Commending the leadership of the state assembly for expeditious passage of the bill, the governor said he would sustain the existing harmony between the executive and legislature for stability and overall development of the state.

Presenting the budget, Speaker of the State Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, explained that the increase in the estimate was necessitated by the price of crude oil, projects to be executed and the need to beef up the internally generated revenue.

Ingobere promised that the legislature would continue to support the executive for it to succeed in the interest of the state.