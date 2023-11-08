Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Diri stated this on Tuesday at the opening/swearing-in of the 2023 Batch C, Stream I comprising 1301 corps members deployed to the state for one year mandatory national service. The governor was represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Wisdom Poyeri.

He enjoined the newly sworn-in corps members to render quality service to the state and the nation at large as the nation is depending on them for quality service and leadership.

Diri also urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities to boost their citizenship, leadership skills, assuring that his administration will continue to support the scheme to achieve its set aims.

He assured them that the state government would not joke with their security and welfare, stressing that a conducive environment was essential for good service.

In her address of welcome, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Charity Okpalifo, explained that corps members deployed to the state had been all registered and gradually adjusting to the demands of the orientation exercise.

She commended the governor for ongoing construction of two additional hostels and drains in the camp and urged early completion of work to aid the deployment of more corps members to the state.