You acted on your own- Gov Diri disowns aide who made inciting posts against Buhari

Oredipe noted that Kemepadei lacked the powers and authority to speak for Diri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kemepadei is being interrogated by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly making unpalatable comments on the social media.

Oredipe noted that the author acted on his own violation as the views he expressed had nothing to do with the Bayelsa government or the governor.

“Our attention has been drawn to the arrest of Mr. Bodmas Kemepadei by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged inciting posts on the social media against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let it be clear that Kemepadei lacks the authority to speak directly for His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State.

“Kemepadei, a blogger, was appointed into the Bayelsa State Government New Media Team as a Special Assistant on New Media and works under the direct supervision of the Director, New Media, who coordinates all government new media activities.

“He was, therefore, neither speaking on behalf of the Governor nor the state government in his video that went viral.