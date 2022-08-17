Gov Diri Commissions 1,000 KVA power plant at Bayelsa university

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NDU is a state-owned University, established in 2001 by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former Governor of Bayelsa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Diri commended the management of the NDDC for providing the institution with the power plant and awarding the contract for the 500-bed space hostel.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, also thanked the commission for adding value to the university by donating a 36-seater Coaster bus to the state’s premier university.

He said the state government was quite impressed with the gesture under its current Sole Administrator, Dr. Effiong Akwa, and expressed the hope that there would be more collaboration between NDDC and the NDU.

The Bayelsa Chief Executive, however, remarked that the state was eagerly looking forward to seeing the inauguration of a substantive board of the Commission in compliance with the NDDC Act.

“I believe this collaboration that has started will continue to be successful. It is better we collaborate and cooperate, rather than compete. I am happy the new NDDC is having the spirit of cooperation with our state.

“We are happy that you have made some on-the-spot commitments for the NDU and we always believe that you can do more for us.

“We are happy with what you are doing, but it will be better if we move further from what it used to be, to what it ought to be.

“We are looking forward to the inauguration of the NDDC board that will give it all the powers to operate,” he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, pointed out that the NDU had contributed immensely to the human capacity development of the Niger Delta and the entire country.

Effiong, who commended the Vice Chancellor of the NDU for clear focus, said the NDDC would look into some of the demands from the institution, and charged the management of NDU to make investments in aquaculture, farming and research for self-sustenance.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, expressed gratitude to the NDDC for providing the power plant, Coaster Bus, and the awarding of the 500-bed project.