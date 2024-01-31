Gov Diri approves ₦192m WAEC, NECO fees for 2,011 Bayelsa students

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) are the agencies that conduct the examinations.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Chief Ayibaina Duba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yenagoa that benefiting students were drawn from 13 Government Model Secondary Schools in the state.

Duba said the approval aligned with the sustained policy of the governor in the past four years in the area of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government’s annual payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees was a deliberate investment in education and human capital development.

“In addition to the payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees, government funds Unified Primary School Leaving Examination and Junior Secondary School Certificate examinations of pupils at no cost to parents,’’ he said.