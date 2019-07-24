The governor disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Mr Emmanuel Igwe on Tuesday in Abakiliki.

Umahi said activities of such criminals were becoming ‘alarming’.

“The governor does not operate any social media account nor has he authorised anybody to do so on his behalf.

“The public is warned on the tricks of these ‘impostors’ who pose as Umahi on social media as anyone associating with them does so at his or her peril,” he said.

He warned such persons to remember that Cyber-Crime Act of 2015, is still in force in the country.

“Security agencies should immediately arrest and prosecute perpetrators of this crime,” he added.