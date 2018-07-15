Pulse.ng logo
Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat in Ekiti as a setback

Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo has described the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti as a setback. play

In Ado Ekiti, polling unit 001 at Ado D Ijigbo ward witnessed a disabled Ekiti indigene casting her vote among the crowd.

(Twitter/@SituationRoomNG)

The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo has described the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti as a setback.

The Ekiti state governorship election held on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dankwambo, in a post on Twitter, congratulated Fayemi.

He said “We gave all the necessary support to our party and the candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka to win the #EkitiDecides2018, but sad we lost. In life, you win some and lose some. Congratulations to the winner, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.”

 

Don’t lose hope

The Gombe Governor also called on PDP supporters not to lose hope.

Dankwambo said the defeat in Ekiti should strengthen the party’s resolve to sack President Buhari in 2019.

ALSO READ: 7 Things we learnt from Ekiti governorship Election

He said “I call on our supporters to be steadfast. We must not lose hope and be discouraged. The task ahead is too great for us to dwell on the current setback. This defeat should further strengthen our resolve to give Nigerians, a credible alternative in 2019.”

 

Meanwhile, Governor Ayo Fayose has accused security agents deployed to monitor the governorship election in the state of bias.

Fayose alleged that policemen connived with thugs to snatch ballot boxes and also watched while money was shared.

