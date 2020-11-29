Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has replied critics who accused him of abandoning his primary assignments in the state since he became the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buni said spending more days outside the state does not hinder his duty as a governor.

Speaking during an interview with the BBC, the governor said there’s no way he would spend a month without staying in Yobe for three or four days.

Buni said his duty in the ruling party does not hinder his efforts, adding that he performed his duty effectively even when is he is not in the state.

He said, “On the issue of staying, there is no way I can spend a month without spending three or four days in Yobe state. And then even if I return to Yobe, I won’t advertise or make it public that today I will be in Yobe and tomorrow I will be leaving.

“Wait, Let me land, listen to me, I won’t be revealing to the public that I came to Yobe or when I am leaving. And at this age of technology, when will anybody say that there were bunch of files waiting for me? Even before I came here I don’t know the numbers (of files I treated).”

Buni was appointed caretaker chairman of the APC after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolved the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) during a meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020.