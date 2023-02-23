Gov Buni empowers 68,000 Yobe indigents with N1.4bn, 100 cars

He said that 100 cars worth over N461 million were also procured under the empowerment programme.

He said the cars, a brand of Toyota Avensis, would be distributed to commercial drivers on loans at subsidised rate of N2 million each, payable within two years.

The governor also said sewing, grinding and vulcanising machines, among others would be distributed to the indigents to improve their livelihood.

He, therefore, directed the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation to liaise with the Yobe Microfinance Bank to work out modalities for repayment by the beneficiaries of the cars.

“It is with humility and gratitude to almighty Allah (SWT) for making it possible for us to be here today at this epoch-making occasion to launch empowerment support for businessmen, widows and vulnerable persons in our quest for economic empowerment, job creation and self-reliance.

“All these measures are taken as part of the State Recovery Plan to support the less privileged and the businesses affected by the decade-long insurgency in the state.

“I would like to enjoin beneficiaries of these welfare packages to reciprocate the kind gesture by the state government to ensure proper utilisation of these items and the fund offered for their wellbeing,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation, noted that the empowerment was the largest and most impactful in the history of the state.