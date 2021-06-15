RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Buni commiserates with Emir of Fika over palace fire incident

Gov Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has commiserated with the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs, Alh. Muhammadu Abbali, over fire outbreak in his Palace on Monday.

Mala-Buni, in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, described the fire that consumed a chamber at the Palace as a great loss to the emir, the emirate and the state.

“l am deeply saddened by the sad news of the fire incident today at the palace of His Highness, the Emir of Fika.

“However, we are all consoled and give thanks to Almighty Allah that no life was lost nor injuries recorded” he said.

The governor asked the Emir to have faith that it was destined to happen at this moment and prayed that it never happened again.

Buni also prayed to God to replenish assets lost to the inferno.

