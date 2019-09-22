Bello, who made the call while speaking with newsmen at his hometown, Okene, on Saturday, described the condition of the road as deplorable , and called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

He said that his administration had intervened in the maintenance of the road in the 2017/2018 fiscal year, but lamented that such maintenance could not stand the test of time due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

”’Due to the constant damages done to the road by heavy vehicles, maintenance could not be sustained by the state government due to dearth of funds.

”As the major road that connects the North and the Southern part of the country, the road suffers heavy traffic and so, millions of Nigerians suffer the deplorable condition of the road,” he said.

The governor decried the hardship commuters were experiencing, stressing that they were citizens who had fulfilled their civic rights by electing their leaders at all levels of governments.

”Therefore, commuters do not deserve to spend days on the journey they would have made in hours,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to commence comprehensive rehabilitation of the road to alleviate the suffering of commuters.