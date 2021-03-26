Bello made the call during a valedictory court session in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sunday Otu, who attained the retiring age of 65 in Lokoja.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja said the outing chief Judge, Otu had never acted out of character in his 40-year sojourn as a judicial officer.

“His Lordship has shown an impeccable character and leadership as a consummate jurist has worked assiduously to help the state institutionalized and strengthen the rule of law and the principle of Separation of Powers between the three arms of government.

“Within the period that he was Chief Judge, he assisted the government in ensuring that the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary strengthened. The relationship had never been more cordial”, he said.

Speaking earlier, Justice Otu thanked the governor for his leadership prowess and for appointing him Chief Judge of the state.

He noted that the judiciary holds the society together as a creation of God to dispense justice to all and urged the state government to give the Judiciary utmost attention.

Otu urged government to insulate the Judiciary from all forms of interference saying, “God created law and God is law and it is the wish of God to dispense Justice to all manner of people.”

In the same vein, Mr Sam Owoyomi, chairman of the Lokoja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) described Justice Otu as a quiet; speak less act more; easy going person; intelligent and held traditionally to the rules of the court

He urged the state government to construct a multi-purpose ceremonial court hall, provide conducive courtrooms, appoint more judges and reconstruction the Hassan Katsina road leading to the High Court Complex and the state House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the state judiciary, Justice John Olorunfemi, who is expected to succeed the outgoing chief judge, described him as an incorruptible judge who went through thick and thin of the judiciary of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Otu spent two months and 13 days in office as Chief Judge and was confirmed only on March 23.