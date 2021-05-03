Yahaya Bello lauds vigilantes for killing of notorious kidnappers in Kogi

The governor said that the kidnappers had been operating and terrorising communities in the environs.

According to him, the successful fight against criminals in the state is also coming at a time when insecurity is heightened in some parts of the country.

Bello said the gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Dekina Area Council on Sunday met their waterloo on Saturday on Idah Road.

He added that the repel by the Joint Taskforce of Neighborhood watch, vigilantes, hunters and other security agents led to the death of the gang members as three captives were release.

“The kidnappers, whose names were Monday Mimiko alias Aneni the law and Abu Billi alias Don German died during crossfire with security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The security team also freed three persons kidnapped by the gang during operation around Egume.

“The criminals had been terrorising the Okura axis of Dekina LGA for years engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Confirming the report, Dekina LGA Chairman, Mr Ishaq Okolo, said that he was aware of the operation, noting that the security operatives were acting on the instruction of the governor.

“The governor had directed security agents to fish out criminal elements wherever they are in the society.