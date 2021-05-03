RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello lauds vigilantes for killing of notorious kidnappers in Kogi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the vigilance group and security agents in Dekina Local Government Area of the state for the killing of notorious kidnappers.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello Pulse Nigeria

Bello gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Sunday after a successful operation where three kidnapped victims were also rescued.

Recommended articles

The governor said that the kidnappers had been operating and terrorising communities in the environs.

According to him, the successful fight against criminals in the state is also coming at a time when insecurity is heightened in some parts of the country.

Bello said the gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Dekina Area Council on Sunday met their waterloo on Saturday on Idah Road.

He added that the repel by the Joint Taskforce of Neighborhood watch, vigilantes, hunters and other security agents led to the death of the gang members as three captives were release.

“The kidnappers, whose names were Monday Mimiko alias Aneni the law and Abu Billi alias Don German died during crossfire with security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The security team also freed three persons kidnapped by the gang during operation around Egume.

“The criminals had been terrorising the Okura axis of Dekina LGA for years engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Confirming the report, Dekina LGA Chairman, Mr Ishaq Okolo, said that he was aware of the operation, noting that the security operatives were acting on the instruction of the governor.

“The governor had directed security agents to fish out criminal elements wherever they are in the society.

“Okolo urged members of the public to give useful information about criminals to the security agencies noting that all hands must be on deck to ensure a crime-free society,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

#FindHinyHumoren: Saraki calls for swift prosecution of Iniobong Umoren’s killers

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

Lagos Govt lists 4 charges against Baba Ijesha