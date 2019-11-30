The base was established to ensure adequate security of the water ways in the Confluence state and its neighbours.

Bello inaugurated the newly constructed brick model 96 Housing Units, 1.83km road and other facilities in the new Naval base.

Scenes from the commissioning of the naval base in Banda- Lokoja, Kogi State

The governor pledged more support for the security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property of the residents of the state.

He said the Naval base was key to his administration’s commitment to security and safety of Kogi people.

He thanked the Navy for their doggedness and synergy with other security agencies which he noted had improved security in the state.

Perm Sec Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa unveiling the commissioning plague of the Naval Barracks in Banda-Lokoja, Kogi State (NN)

Bello congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and other senior officers of the Navy for bringing the project to reality.

”We look forward to other developments like primary and secondary schools, hospitals, ultra modern markets that would take place in the nearest future,” he said.

While pledging his continued support to the Navy and other security agencies, Bello enjoined them to double their efforts in combating crimes and criminality in the state.

Earlier, Ibas said the event was significant to the Navy in adequately discharging its roles at the base, adding that it would assist in deploying its resources and manpower.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas ushering Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to the commissioning of the Naval Base in Banda- Lokoja (NN)

He stressed that the Navy Barracks in Banda would house both operational and administrative activities including barracks, schools, hospitals, residence for Naval staffs and civilians.

He commended the governor for his continued support for the Navy and his commitment in ensuring the security and safety of lives and property in the State.

The Naval boss said that the dredging on rivers Niger and Benue prompted the establishment of the Naval base to ensure adequate security of the water ways.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were representatives from Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry of Defence, Senate Committee Chairman on Navy, top Naval officers, among others