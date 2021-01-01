The governor, while inaugurating the Judges at the Government House, Lokoja, on Thursday, said there was need for continuous synergy between the three arms of government for the smooth running of government.

He charged the newly sworn in Judges to abide by their oath of office and allegiance, in the discharge of their constitutional duties, noting that government, on its part, had set up the ‘Public Defender And Citizens’ Rights Commission’ to enable the poor and vulnerable in the state to access free legal services.

Bello urged the people to take advantage of the services and called on Nigerians to speak out against violation of their rights and seek redress so as to evolve a better society.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi, said the judiciary had resolved to move the state forward through speedy dispensation of justice.

Olusiyi commended the Executive Arm of government for supporting the Judiciary in performing its constitutional functions and promised that the Judiciary would carry out its duties with all diligence.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated judges, Justice Bamidele Aina, expressed appreciation to the state and Judiciary for finding them worthy of the appointment and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly sworn-in Judges are: Bamidele Rotimi Aina and Aisha Uwani Mohammed, as High Court Judges, with Jibril Isah Anaja and Levi Nda Animoku, as judges of the Customary Court of Appeal (CCA).