Gov. Yahaya Bello expressed the appreciation on behalf of the family in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Onogwu Muhammed on Saturday.

Bello thanked Nigerians for their thoughtfulness, solidarity, and sympathy.

Hajia Bello, the governor’s elder sister, died on Dec. 23, after a protracted illness at the age of 59

“We wish to sincerely thank you for your presence at the Third day Fidau Prayer for the peaceful repose of the soul of Hajia Rabiat which held at her Agassa residence on Thursday.

“We sincerely appreciate your thoughtfulness, solidarity and sympathy.

“Our profound appreciation goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari over his condolence message and prayer; your words came very comforting to the entire family.

ALSO READ: ISWAP: 'Don’t let terrorists divide us', Buhari urges Nigerians

“We thank the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum for standing with us during this trying period,” he said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajana, the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, the League of Imams, the Ebira, Igala and Okun sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora.

“We also wish to thank the endless reel of friends of the family and well-wishers who took the effort to travel from far and near to comfort us.

“May Allah reward you all with good,” he said.